Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Not Practicing Today

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys signals first down in the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a knee injury this past weekend against the Detroit Lions. However, it didn't stop him from getting in the end zone twice.

Elliott finished Week 7 with 15 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Although there wasn't a ton of concern for Elliott's knee injury after the win over the Lions, it appears he'll need some time to rest.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Elliott will not practice this Wednesday. He'll work off to the side with the rehab group.

This doesn't necessarily mean Elliott will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott's status will be updated on Thursday and Friday. As long as he can practice in some capacity this week, he should be good to go for Sunday.

In the event Elliott is ruled out for Week 8, the Cowboys will lean heavily on Tony Pollard. He had over 100 yards from scrimmage last weekend.