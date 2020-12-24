Ezekiel Elliott Responds To Talk Of Tony Pollard Being The Starter

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard enjoyed a terrific game against the San Francisco 49ers as Ezekiel Elliott nursed a calf injury. He played so well in Week 15 that there have been debates over whether he should start for Dallas moving forward.

Naturally, Elliott was asked about that possibility. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Elliott said he doesn’t listen to the talk about who should start.

Elliott had nothing but nice things to say about his partner in the Dallas backfield. He called Pollard “a great back” and “special.”

“I don’t really pay much attention to it,” Elliott said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t really know what to say to it. Tony is a great back though. Tony is a great back. As you saw this weekend he’s special, can do some great things and I mean shoot, he’s a good back.”

Tony Pollard had 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns in that crucial 41-33 win over San Francisco. He also had six receptions for 63 yards.

Pollard’s performance made him the first Cowboys running back to average 5.75 yards and score two touchdowns in a game since Elliott did it in 2016.

Needless to say, the Cowboys will be looking for him to put up similar numbers in a crucial game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By all accounts, Ezekiel Elliott will be able to join Tony Pollard in the backfield for this game. But whether head coach Mike McCarthy gives the ball back to the former All-Pro or feeds the hot hand remains to be seen.

Who should get the bulk of carries for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend: Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard?