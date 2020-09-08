Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Cowboys’ Plan For The National Anthem

When the NFL officially kicks off the 2020 season later this week, plenty of coaches and players will kneel during the national anthem. This includes members of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones recently spoke to the media about how the Cowboys will handle this situation. Unlike years past, the team will not have a strict policy in place regarding the anthem.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott revealed the team’s plan for the national anthem this weekend during an appearance on the PFTPM Podcast.

Elliott said there will be players both kneeling and standing for the anthem. What’s important is that every player out there on the field will support the others’ decision.

“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said on the PFTPM Podcast. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”

This approach is exactly what Dak Prescott alluded to last week.

“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott told reporters. “We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively.”

Dallas will have the chance to show unity this weekend under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Rams game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.