Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch."

This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday night.

Rush played another efficient game for the Cowboys, completing 21-of-31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. He saved his best moments for the fourth quarter, hence why Elliott is referring to him as "Cooper Clutch."

Rush is 3-0 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback since 2021. He has proven that he can hold down the fort when Dak Prescott is hurt.

With the win on Monday night, Rush joined Jason Garrett and Roger Staubach as the only Cowboys quarterbacks to win their first three career starts.

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the Washington Commanders. It's an opportunity for Rush to lead "America's Team" to back-to-back wins over a division opponent.

If Rush continues to succeed, the Cowboys can give Prescott additional time to rest his thumb injury.