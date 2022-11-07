Ezekiel Elliott Reveals How Knee Is Doing After Bye Week

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed his team's Week 8 game due to a sprained right knee.

The Cowboys had a bye in Week 9, giving Elliott more time to rest. It seems like the days off have done him good.

Elliott told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the swelling in his knee has gone down, and he is hoping to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

It remains up in the air though when Elliott will make his official return to practice. He did not work on Monday.

Tony Pollard ran wild against the Chicago Bears in Zeke's absence, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on only 14 carries.

Despite this performance and the outcry from some to give Pollard more playing time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been bullish on Elliott remaining the primary ballcarrier when he gets back.

"I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he's an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite," Jones told the Dallas Morning News last week. "He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay."

Elliott has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries this season.