The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals What Mike McCarthy Said In Team Meeting

Jerry Jones and Ezekiel Elliott speak before a game.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with owner Jerry Jones prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find new lows.

Dallas was crushed by Baltimore in the second half of Tuesday night’s game. The Cowboys lost to the Ravens, 34-17, on Tuesday evening.

Mike McCarthy’s team is now 3-9 on the season. The Cowboys aren’t technically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but they might as well be.

Ezekiel Elliott revealed on Thursday that McCarthy was not happy with his team’s effort on Tuesday night. That’s understandable, especially with the defensive side of the ball.

Elliott admitted that he and his teammates are frustrated by everything that’s been going on this season.

“You can’t not be frustrated,” Elliott told reporters on Thursday. “You have to be frustrated. If you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a f—. You know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.”

The Cowboys are pretty much playing for NFL Draft position at this point, but a strong finish could be important for McCarthy’s future.

Dallas is scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Bengals is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.