Ezekiel Elliott Reveals What Mike McCarthy Said In Team Meeting

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find new lows.

Dallas was crushed by Baltimore in the second half of Tuesday night’s game. The Cowboys lost to the Ravens, 34-17, on Tuesday evening.

Mike McCarthy’s team is now 3-9 on the season. The Cowboys aren’t technically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but they might as well be.

Ezekiel Elliott revealed on Thursday that McCarthy was not happy with his team’s effort on Tuesday night. That’s understandable, especially with the defensive side of the ball.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told players in a team meeting today that he was not satisfied with the players' effort late in Tuesday's loss to Ravens, RB Ezekiel Elliott said. Didn't show specific film, but "we know," Elliott said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 10, 2020

Elliott admitted that he and his teammates are frustrated by everything that’s been going on this season.

“You can’t not be frustrated,” Elliott told reporters on Thursday. “You have to be frustrated. If you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a f—. You know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.”

The Cowboys are pretty much playing for NFL Draft position at this point, but a strong finish could be important for McCarthy’s future.

Dallas is scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Bengals is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.