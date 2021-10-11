Ezekiel Elliott Reveals What Happened With Back Injury

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He later revealed what caused him to leave the game with a back injury.

Speaking to the media, Elliott said that falling on the pylon is what messed up his back. He complained that the foamy pylon is a lot harder than it seems and says that it “kinda stabbed me” and caused him to lose his wind.

“I fell on the pylon. That thing is kinda hard. Maybe we should find a new spot for it… I think it is foamy, but it’s hard. The base of it is hard too. It’s definitely not soft. It definitely hurt. It kinda stabbed me. I lost my wind,” Elliott said.

Elliott suffered his injury while scoring a touchdown with 7:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, plus another four receptions for 28 yards through the air.

Tony Pollard finished the game at running back.

Ezekiel Elliott: “I fell on the pylon. That thing is kinda hard. Maybe we should find a new spot for it. … I think it is foamy, but it’s hard. The base of it is hard too. It’s definitely not soft. It definitely hurt. It kinda stabbed me. I lost my wind.” pic.twitter.com/eNV6NpY772 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 11, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott might be onto something when talking about those pylons. The current NFL pylons have cameras inside of them – which is how broadcasters give us the “pylon cam” during games.

Naturally, that makes the pylons a little bit more stiff than they were just a few years ago.

It seems unlikely that the NFL will make a change to the pylons just off this one injury though. What happened to Elliott is such an improbable occurrence that it may not be a priority for the league at the moment.

Hopefully Elliott’s back injury doesn’t hinder him against the New England Patriots.