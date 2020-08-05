Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked about the team drafting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The team selected former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick in the draft. Lamb was projected to go much earlier, making it a steal for the Cowboys in the middle of the first.

So what did Cooper think of the selection? He expects the Cowboys to field three 1,000-yard receivers with the addition of Lamb to the receiving corps.

That comment led one NFL analyst to question what running back Ezekiel Elliott’s role would look like in the offense. “Where does this expectation leave Ezekiel Elliott in terms of his role? His production is essential in my mind. But Mike McCarthy earned a reputation in GB for putting his full faith in the QB,” ESPN analyst Ed Werder questioned.

Elliott saw that post and decided to fire back. “We all gonna EAT. Don’t try to start that messy [poop emoji],” the running back said.

During the 2019 season, the Cowboys finished with two 1,000-yard receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Fellow wideout Randall Cobb wasn’t too far away from the 1,000-yard mark either. Cobb finished the season with 828 yards, just 172 yards away from giving Dallas three 1,000-yard receivers.

With Cobb and former star tight end Jason Witten gone, there are plenty of targets open for Lamb.