Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s “Due” For 1 Notable Move

After a subpar 2020 season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has looked like himself through the first six games of 2021.

Elliott has gained 521 yards and scored five touchdowns on 102 carries. He’s been part of a potent 1-2 backfield punch with Tony Pollard, and the former Ohio State star seems to be more explosive than he was a year ago.

While Elliott appears to have turned back the clock with his on-field performance, one thing he has left in the past so far is his propensity for hurdling defenders. We saw Zeke do it a few times a year since he came into the league, but he hasn’t attempted the move in some time.

During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Elliott admitted he is “due” for a hurdle, but seemed to indicate he doesn’t want to force it.

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t tried to hurdle in a while. Zeke on the Cowboys Hour on @1053thefan: “I am due. … It hasn’t been recommended (to stop doing that). But that is scary. Having both feet off the ground and a bunch of guys trying to take your head off.” pic.twitter.com/BeCAhlkugg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 26, 2021

As long as Elliott keeps moving like he has been with both feet on the ground, Cowboys fans probably are okay with him not trying to leap over defenders.

At 5-1, Dallas is in total command in the NFC East. They’ll look to boost their standing in the conference with a win this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

With quarterback Dak Prescott banged up, it is possible that Elliott and Pollard will have to carry more of the load for the ‘Boys this Sunday.