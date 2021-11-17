Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message About Ohio State vs. Michigan

Come Sunday afternoon, most football fans will turn their TVs to FOX when the 4:25 p.m. game rolls around.

Why? Well, two of the best quarterbacks in the game will take the field for a contest between Super Bowl contenders. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Dallas Cowboys in what promises to be one of the best games of the season.

With the potential Super Bowl preview taking center stage, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked about the matchup. Reporters asked Zeke if the team’s mentality is any different heading into a huge showdown like this.

Elliott suggested the Cowboys are excited to play every week and don’t want to get too high or too low. However, there is one game that is built different.

When asked if Michigan-Ohio State week was different, the star running back had a clear message.

“Yeah, that’s the greatest rivalry in football,” he said.

As for the “rivalry” part, it hasn’t really been a rivalry in terms of recent winning history. The Buckeyes have dominated the rivalry over the last 20 years, winning 17 of the last 19 contests.

This year might be a little different, though. Michigan is playing its best football and will face an Ohio State team that just had to go against a 9-1 Michigan State team the week before.

Can the Wolverines finally get a win this year?