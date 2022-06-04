Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2022 Season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been an established playmaker in the NFL for several years. And yet, he's going to enter the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder.

Following the Cowboys' OTA workouts on Thursday, Elliott spoke to reporters about this upcoming season. After dealing with injuries in 2021, he's ready to have a bounce-back campaign.

"I think every year we've got something to prove," Elliott said, via NFL.com.

During the second half of the 2021 season, Elliott was dealing with a partially torn PCL in his knee. He ultimately chose to play through the pain.

"I mean, I was hurt last year, but it's football, after Week 1 no one is going to be 100 percent. That's part of the game," he said. "I think I knew I was tough, I think I knew I could play through injuries … it was definitely tough, but hey, it's my job."

Despite being hurt last season, Elliott still had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries.

Prior to getting hurt, Elliott looked really sharp and explosive. The Cowboys are hoping to see that version of him this fall.