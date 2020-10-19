The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Shares Honest Comment On Dak Prescott’s Contract

Dak Prescott on the field with Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after running for a first down with Dak Prescott #4 in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is a week into his recovery from the gruesome injury suffered in Week 5’s win over the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is expected to miss four to six months with a fractured ankle.

The former Mississippi State star was playing under the franchise tag this season. Naturally, Prescott’s injury has people wondering about his future in Dallas.

On Sunday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked by Keyshawn Johnson what he thought of the situation. Elliott shared a thought that’s common among athletes: never talk about another man’s money. However, he made it pretty clear that he wants Prescott in Dallas long-term.

“Dak’s our quarterback. I think we all know that,” Elliott said. “My dad taught me at a young age, never talk about another man’s money…That’s not really my business.”

That’s a pretty good response from the Cowboys running back.

Dallas, meanwhile, is reportedly still committed to Prescott. Jerry Jones is reportedly planning on hitting his quarterback with another franchise tag in 2021 with the hopes of working out a longterm deal, per CBS Sports.

Jerry Jones is prepared to tag quarterback Dak Prescott again in 2021, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation, setting up another offseason of negotiations between the beloved player and the front office.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football this evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


