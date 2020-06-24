Ezekiel Elliott Shares Honest Thoughts On Upcoming NFL Season

Last week, the major news out of Dallas was that Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus. Although the All-Pro running back has been doing well, he does believe the NFL will have several obstacles to overcome this season.

Elliott was on Twitch this Wednesday when he provided details on his recovery from COVID-19. He said that he only felt symptoms for two days, and even those symptoms didn’t really affect the Ohio State product.

While the 24-year-old running back might not be deeply affected by the virus, the reality is that people with preexisting health issues are vulnerable to this disease. That alone has Elliott worrying about the 2020 NFL season.

“I got the coronavirus and it really didn’t affect me much,” Elliott said on Twitch. “But a lot of people have kids, they may have kids with asthma, their parents or grandparents may live with them. I do hope we have a season. But it has to be right.”

As of right now, NFL teams are not allowed to conduct workout in their respective facilities. Training camp is slated to begin in late July, but the league could adjust their schedule if needed.

Positive tests are the new normal in the sports world right now. What’s important is that leagues have proper protocols in place to limit the spread of the virus and isolate those that do come down with it.

We’d all love to see football take place this fall, but the safety of the coaches, fans and players is paramount. Fortunately for the NFL, it’ll have a chance to see what does and doesn’t work for the MLB and NBA when they resume play.