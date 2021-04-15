The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 season with dreams of an NFC East title and potentially a deep playoff run.

Unfortunately, the wheels came off the bus early on during the season. After a rough start to the season, all dreams of a division title and playoff berth went out the window when star quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending leg injury.

From then on, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball down the field. With defenses keying in on running back Ezekiel Elliott with stacked boxes, it was up to the backup quarterback to get things done.

Thankfully, Prescott will be back at full strength when the 2021 season kicks off in a few months. His star running back has also been putting in the work to gear up for the new campaign.

After being stifled by defenses in 2020, Elliott is ready to dominate in 2021.

Here’s a look at one of his recent workouts.

Elliott was held to the lowest yardage total of his career, racking up just 979 rushing yards in 15 games. He also hit career lows in yards per carry, yards per reception and total touchdowns.

Without Prescott on the field, life was tough for Elliott. However, he should be able to bounce back with a strong 2021 if everyone can stay healthy.