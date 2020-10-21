Ezekiel Elliott Shares What He Told Teammates After His Fumbles

Ezekiel Elliott has been uncharacteristically prone to fumbling this year. He has a league-leading five in only six games – one shy of his career high for a whole season.

But Elliott is taking proactive steps to try and ensure he doesn’t exceed that career mark. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Elliott revealed that he’s apologized to his teammates for his recent fumbilitis. He says he promised them that he’d fix the mistake.

“I just wanted to let them know how terrible I felt,” Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk. “And that I’m supposed to be a guy this team and this offense can rely on and lean on when things get rough, and I just wasn’t that last Monday night. [I told the team] that I was sorry and I promise [to get it right].”

As for how he plans to “get it right,” Elliott has a plan for that. He revealed that he’s looking at the film and examining each fumble closely to figure out where and when to hold the ball tighter.

“What I did was I went back to high school days, I went back and got cutups of all my fumbles ever, and then looked at them and looked at what I did wrong and what I could have done better,” Elliott said. “That’s what I’ve been doing this week, just kind of studying my fumbles and seeing where things went wrong and what I can do to keep that ball tighter and have better ball security.”

Ezekiel Elliott said he got film cut-ups this week of every fumble he’s had in his career. What did he learn from his film study? Zeke joked: “I don’t want to give away all my weaknesses right here.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2020

It’s an issue he’s definitely going to want to address quickly.

Adrian Peterson was plagued by fumbles during his first three NFL seasons. He fumbled 20 times in his first three years, with another five fumbles in three playoff games.

But Peterson worked hard to correct his ball carrying. Once fixed, he continued to be one of the NFL’s elite backs for another six years.

Maybe Elliott should give AP a call sometime.