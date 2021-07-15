Look: Shirtless Photo Of Ezekiel Elliott Is Going Viral

Ezekiel Elliott‘s impressive work has been a major theme of the offseason. He’s always been one of the most physically impressive running backs in the league, but it looks like he’s taken things to a new level this year.

The Dallas Cowboys star had a pretty disappointing year by his standards in 2020. He finished with a career low 979 yards on the ground, scoring six touchdowns.

It was a tough season for the team as a whole. Once Dak Prescott went out with his season-ending ankle injury, the offense struggled to get going overall, while the defense was one of the NFL’s worst all season. The team finished just 6-10, a game shy of winning a historically weak NFC East and making the playoffs.

The team appears to be locked in this offseason. Prescott is expected to be at full health, head coach Mike McCarthy’s job may be on the line in just his second season, and Zeke has gotten absolutely shredded. A new Instagram post by the running back has fans buzzing.

Ezekiel Elliott should have some very productive years left. He turns 26 in just a few days.

This fall, he’ll look to get back to the production of 2016, 2018, and 2019. He finished with over 1,300 yards in each of those seasons, topping out at 1,631 with 15 touchdowns as a rookie. Both remain career highs.

The Ezekiel Elliott Redemption Tour is on-going pic.twitter.com/b5qtFdvBLF — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) July 14, 2021

@EzekielElliott letting yall know. The abs are back and the game will be too pic.twitter.com/k6iojM6R8r — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 14, 2021

With Prescott back healthy, throwing to one of the most impressive groups of receivers in the NFL, there should be plenty of room for Zeke to run in 2021.

[Ezekiel Elliott]