Report: Ezekiel Elliott’s Status For Sunday Decided

Ezekiel Elliott missed the Dallas Cowboys’ game last week, giving way to Tony Pollard, who exploded in a 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Zeke is out to prove that he is the team’s best option as starting running back on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Between being on an offense devastated by the loss of Dak Prescott, and his own injury issues, Elliott hasn’t been super effective this season. Last weekend, he sat out with a calf injury, that had him listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s big NFC East games. Apparently he and the team saw what they needed to during practice this week.

According to ESPN‘s Todd Archer, Elliott will suit up on Sunday. Midweek, Zeke said that he felt good about his chances to play. Now, less than 24 hours before kickoff, that is official.

On the season, Elliott’s been held to 838 yards on 211 carries, with five touchdowns on the ground. He’s averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, the worst mark of his career thus far. He also threatens to fall short of 1,000 yards for the first time since 2017, when he was out six games during the season.

Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday vs. Philadelphia despite a calf injury, according to a source. He was listed as questionable after going through three limited practices during the week. Elliott missed his first game due to injury last week against San… https://t.co/neqZweTmJe — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 27, 2020

Pollard, meanwhile, has 408 yards and four touchdowns on just 87 carries, good for 4.7 per carry, a good deal more than what Zeke has managed this year. Last weekend, he ran the ball 12 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and added 63 yards through the air in a 41-33 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was great,” Elliott said of his backup after his breakout performance. “He’s a guy who you know is super explosive, you know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play I told him to go put it on ice, and that’s exactly what he did.”

He wasn’t putting much stock in those who think Pollard should be the guy, or at least a 1b to Elliott’s 1a in Dallas going forward.

“I don’t really pay much attention to it,” he said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t really know what to say to it. Tony is a great back though. Tony is a great back. As you saw this weekend he’s special, can do some great things and I mean shoot, he’s a good back.”

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys host the Eagles tomorrow at 4:25 p.m. ET.

[ESPN]