Ezekiel Elliott Sums Up The Cowboys’ Mindset Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-7, have the NFL’s worst scoring defense and would be picking No. 4 overall if the NFL season ended today. But with a win over Washington on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys will take the lead in the NFC East. And Ezekiel Elliott will gladly take it.

Speaking to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Elliott said that the Cowboys never thought they were out of the playoff race even after entering the bye at 2-7. He said they took note of how the rest of the division was struggling and knew they could capitalize.

“We never thought we were out of it,” Elliott said. “Our division’s been struggling this year. We’re right where we need to be with what’s been going on with the division. We’ve got to build on this success, so we can’t come out on a short week and take a step back against a division opponent. We’ve got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better.”

The Cowboys got to this position with a comeback win over the surging Minnesota Vikings yesterday. Ezekiel Elliott had a season-high 103 yards as the Cowboys won a back-and-forth fourth quarter shootout that saw Dallas get the final say.

At 3-7 on the season, the Cowboys are unlikely to finish the season with a winning record. But given how awful the rest of the NFC East is, they likely won’t need to in order to win the division.

Three of Dallas’ final six games will be against their division rivals. If they sweep those games, then it may not even matter whether they lose to some combination of the Bengals, Ravens and 49ers.

2020 has been a crazy year, but the NFC East is absolutely insane right now.