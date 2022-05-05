Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To The Cowboys' 1st Round Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the 24th pick in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith. He is still several months away from making his debut, but he's already receiving support from Ezekiel Elliott.

During a Q&A for the After-School All-Stars North Texas luncheon, Elliott called Smith a "good fit" for the Cowboys.

"From everything I’m hearing and seeing it sounds like he’s a good fit for our team,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room."

Elliott expects Smith to help keep Dak Prescott clean, as well as open up more holes in the running game.

"Just the ability to keep [Prescott] clean, give him the ability to go out there and go through his reads and throw the ball on time to the playmakers we have outside — that’s big. Establishing the run is big for our team and going to be important for us this year. I think the pick we made in the first round will help us."

Smith was a left tackle at Tulsa, but that doesn't mean he'll play that position in the NFL.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones hinted at Smith competing at left guard later this year.

"Obviously, we got one of the best in the business for him to learn from in Tyron Smith. Certainly, Tyler Smith will get an opportunity to hit the field at some other spots at well. He'll compete on that left side: left guard, left tackle," Jones said, via NFL.com.

The Cowboys could potentially flip Smith to the right side of the offensive line, but that doesn't appear to be the plan as of now.

Smith will have a chance to prove he's a "good pick" for the Cowboys during training camp this summer.