Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Mom’s Thoughts On His New Tattoo

Last Sunday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott debuted a new accessory: a tattoo around his belly button that read “Feed Me.”

The body art is an interesting choice for sure. It is a play on the “Feed Zeke” rallying cry, which has been with Elliott since his rookie season.

This week, Elliott was asked how his mom felt about his “Feed Me” tat. The star running back was already tatted up before his new ink, so it’s not like his mom was too surprised, he said.

“At this point, my mom is like over getting mad at me for getting tattoos,” Elliott told USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein. “Seems now she’s coming around to them.”

In Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Elliott ran the ball 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding another score and 31 yards on three receptions.

He’ll definitely be “well fed” in the Cowboys’ offense as the season rolls along.

