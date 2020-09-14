Look: Ezekiel Elliott’s Tattoo Goes Viral On Sunday Night Football

Ezekiel Elliott scored the first touchdown of the season for the Dallas Cowboys and his new tattoo quickly went viral on social media.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star caught a pass in the flat from Dak Prescott and avoided several Rams defenders on way to a score.

Elliott, 25, then showed off his new abs tattoo. The tattoo, which goes around his belly button, appears to say “FEED ME.” The tattoo has a spoon on the side.

Zeke scores TD, lifts up his jersey to reveal “Feed Me” tattoo (with a spoon on the side). pic.twitter.com/jWPh5GJS0k — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 14, 2020

“Feed me” has been a mantra for Elliott for years. He does the “feed me” hand move following his big runs during games.

The celebration actually dates back to Elliott’s time at Ohio State. Former Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde did it and Elliott continued the tradition when he left school.

The Cowboys have been feeding Elliott a lot so far on Sunday night. The All-Pro running back has six carries for 22 yards, along with two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

However, Dallas is trailing Los Angeles, 10-7, late in the second quarter. The Cowboys might need some big plays from Elliott in the second half in order to take this one.

The Cowboys-Rams Sunday Night Football game is being televised on NBC.