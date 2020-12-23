Ezekiel Elliott Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last weekend due to a calf injury. Will the All-Pro running back return to the field this Sunday? It seems there’s a strong possibility that happens.

Elliott has been dealing with a calf injury for the past few weeks, but the expectation in Dallas was that he’d play through it. The coaching staff chose to give him a week off to rest the injury instead, starting Tony Pollard against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

Pollard shined against the 49ers, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 63 yards.

In the event that Elliott misses back-to-back games, the Cowboys should feel comfortable giving Pollard the bulk of their carries. Fortunately though, it appears that Elliott will return to the lineup this Sunday.

When talking to ESPN’s Todd Archer about his calf injury, Elliott said “I feel better today than I have in the last three weeks on a Wednesday.”

Ezekiel Elliott believes he is on track to play Sunday vs. Philadelphia despite a calf injury that has bothered him the last three weeks and kept him off the field last week. He went through some team drills Wednesday after spending the early portion of… https://t.co/DUW6xdIGXk — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2020

Elliott believes he’s on track to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Cowboys utilize Elliott and Pollard together. Jerry Jones is hoping they’ll form “quite a tandem” down the final stretch this season.

A win for the Cowboys would keep them alive in the race for the NFC East title. Kickoff for this game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.