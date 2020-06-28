Ezekiel Elliott’s Lawyer Releases Statement On Alleged Dog Attack

It’s been an eventful month for Dallas Cowboys feature back Ezekiel Elliott to say the least. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, he’s now dealing with a lawsuit stemming from allegations that three of his dogs attacked a person in March.

But in a new statement about the case, Elliott’s lawyer Frank Salzano presented the defense that the alleged victim was trespassing in the first place. Salzano’s statement asserts that the plaintiff in the case “willfully disregarded and/or negligently ignored” Elliott’s policy regarding visitors.

“The plaintiff was unauthorized to be on the premises the day of the incident and either willfully disregarded and/or negligently ignored her employer’s policy which required Elliott to be notified in advance of any visits,” Salzano said. “We look forward to further establishing the plaintiff’s contributory negligence during the course of this matter.”

The plaintiff in question claims to have been Elliott’s pool cleaner. Their allegation is that Elliott’s Rottweiler bit their arm, while two bulldogs bit their legs. The plaintiff is reportedly seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages..

The statement from Elliott’s legal team comes just hours after TMZ released images of injuries from the alleged victim.

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the injuries a pool cleaner alleges she suffered when Ezekiel Elliott's dogs attacked her last March … and they're gruesome. https://t.co/IJGJFzxae8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 28, 2020

Those are some pretty nasty injuries. The plaintiff’s legal team has said they’ve left her scarred “physically and mentally.”

Per Bleacher Report, the plaintiff attempted to settle the matter out of court, but never received a response from Elliott.

Well, they have a response from Elliott now. And based on how Elliott’s team is handling it, this case could drag on for a while.