Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Reacts To His Coronavirus Test Report

Earlier today, it was revealed that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, it seems like he is doing well.

According to reports, Elliott is asymptomatic. He seemed to be concerned with the fact that his diagnosis got leaked to the public more than anything else today.

This evening, with the news totally public, Elliott’s mother Dawn provided some more insight into what is going on in their family. She and her daughter were also tested after being in contact with Zeke, but both women are negative for COVID-19.

“His sister and I tested negative,” Dawn Elliott wrote on Twitter. “We were around someone who tested positive 3 days after we were with them, which is why we were tested. You can be walking around with it and never know, because you have ZERO symptoms. Chew on that for a bit!”

Without a doubt, what Dawn Elliott is describing is the scariest part of COVID-19. You could have the disease and not even know it if you’re asymptomatic, though there has been conflicting data regarding how contagious asymptomatic sufferers are.

On the bright side, Zeke seems to be doing just fine. Hopefully he doesn’t have any lasting effects from coronavirus.

The same can be said the other players from the Cowboys and Houston Texans who reportedly tested positive recently.