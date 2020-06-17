Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Shares Despicable Reaction To Coronavirus News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was one of several Cowboys players who tested positive for coronavirus.

Not long after the positive test, Elliott’s mother revealed she and Elliott’s sister were also tested. Both Dawn – Elliott’s mother – and his sister were negative for the virus.

“His sister and I tested negative,” Dawn Elliott wrote on Twitter. “We were around someone who tested positive 3 days after we were with them, which is why we were tested. You can be walking around with it and never know, because you have ZERO symptoms.”

Following the positive diagnosis for Zeke, Dawn took to social media once again. This time, she shared a heartbreaking response Zeke’s father received on Facebook.

“COVID couldn’t have happened to a bigger scumbag. Well deserved. This news made my day, season and year,” someone wrote to Elliott’s father about the star running back’s diagnosis.

Stacy received this yesterday, on Facebook. Gotta love people! 🧘🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4AwSaf2i3p — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) June 16, 2020

Even though Elliott has been asymptomatic, it’s a terrible thing to say about someone – let alone to one of their parents.

Elliott will have to take some time away from workouts, at least with other athletes. However, he should be ready to go when the Cowboys eventually return to training camp later this summer.

Big things are expected out of the Cowboys yet again this season, despite missing the playoffs in 2019. A healthy Ezekiel Elliott will go a long way to determining Dallas’ success this season.