Ezekiel Ellliott’s Mom Has Blunt Response To Fan’s Criticism

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t been having his best day as the Dallas Cowboys trail the Cleveland Browns 49-38. But one silly Cowboys fan decided to take his frustrations out on Elliott’s mom on Twitter.

“How about reminding Zeke to hold on to the dam ball!” a fan named Allen wrote to Elliott’s mother, Dawn. That was pretty mean. But Dawn’s reply to the fan was absolutely scathing.

“Allen, that’s his business,” she replied. “How about YOU remind him? His twitter handle is @EzekielElliott. Stand in line with the rest of the fans who think that they can do better!”

Now that’s how you handle a raged-out fan on Twitter. And plenty of Dawn’s Twitter followers are praising her for how she handled it.

“You are savage. And I love it!!!” one of her followers wrote.

“Well played Mom,” wrote another.

“Lol I can’t imagine getting on Twitter to talk trash to someone’s mom,” said a third.

It’s pretty fun times for Elliott’s mom, but the game is even more exciting.

The Cowboys have erased 24 of the 27 points in their deficit on three straight drives. Elliott has been a big part of that, converting a crucial two-point conversion despite barely touching the ball in the fourth.

We can’t wait to see if Zeke and his mom have a little laugh after this game is over.

