Tony Dungy Addresses His Comment On Dak Prescott’s Injury

Update: Tony Dungy has admitted that “blessing in a disguise” was a poor choice of words when discussing Dak Prescott’s injury.

“What I meant was that for the Cowboys the season is not over. Andy Dalton is very capable and changing the focus back to Elliott could help the defense. But I feel very badly for Dak,” the former NFL head coach tweeted.

Blessing in disguise was a poor choice of words by me. It’s not a blessing for Dak. What I meant was that for the Cowboys the season is not over. Andy Dalton is very capable and changing the focus back to Elliott could help the defense. But I feel very badly for Dak. https://t.co/MKA9TpzbKW — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 12, 2020

Earlier: Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is facing major criticism for what he said about Dak Prescott’s injury on NBC Sunday night.

Prescott is likely out for the season with a fractured ankle. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered the gruesome injury in the second half of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott has been transported to a local hospital, where he will reportedly undergo surgery.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football pregame crew discussed the injury to Prescott and what it means for the quarterback and the Cowboys moving forward.

“As tough as this is for Dak Prescott, it might be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys. They’ve got a good, veteran quarterback who can make some plays. And this might cause them to get back to their old formula – lean on the running game, lean on Ezekiel Elliott. Help that defense out by controlling the ball. You’ve still got wide receivers and Andy Dalton is going to make some plays,” Dungy said on NBC.

I really don't think Tony Dungy meant for this to come out the way it did, but this was pretty bad. “Dak’s injury might be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys.” C'mon. pic.twitter.com/56mIqbjhMD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2020

This wasn’t an intentionally malicious comment from Dungy, but calling that injury a “blessing in disguise,” no matter the context, is pretty off-putting.

Cowboys fans are not happy with the comment.

Tony Dungy says on NBC that Dak's injury might be a "blessing in disguise" because the Cowboys will get back to their identity of running the ball first and foremost. Yeah. I don't think that's a blessing in disguise, especially with the current offensive line. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) October 12, 2020

More importantly, Prescott’s brother, Tad, shared an uplifting message from the hospital.

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020

Our thoughts are with Dak and his family tonight.