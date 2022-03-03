The Dallas Cowboys might be in the market for a tight end this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, tight end Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered “uncommon for an active NFL player.”

Gehlken added that Jarwin isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

This is a tough break for both Jarwin and the Cowboys. At this moment, his base salary for the 2022 season is $4.5 million.

Unfortunately for Jarwin, he’s been unable to avoid injuries the past few years. In 2020, he suffered a torn ACL. Fast forward to the 2021 season, and he suffered a hip injury that has lingered for several months.

At this point, Cowboys fans are starting to wonder if Jarwin will remain a part of the team’s plans for the fall.

“Damn, it’s probably over for Blake unfortunately,” one fan said.

Damn It’s probably over for Blake unfortunately https://t.co/KPCPN01qwb — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) March 3, 2022

“Man, he can’t catch a break,” another fan tweeted.

Man he can’t catch a break https://t.co/ykgXxEcPIk — Brandon Klein (@bklein06) March 3, 2022

The timing of this surgery for Jarwin is interesting. Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys’ top tight end, is set to be a free agent.

With Jarwin out for an extended period of time, the Cowboys might prioritize re-signing Schultz in free agency.

“The Cowboys TE decision with Dalton Schultz and the draft is even more critical because Blake Jarwin’s career is doubt after a unique hip surgery that requires 6-8 months rehab,” Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. said. “The Cowboys are hoping he can return but could restructure his contract or cut him and bring him back.”

The Cowboys TE decision with Dalton Schultz and the draft is even more critical because Blake Jarwin's career is doubt after a unique hip surgery that requires 6-8 months rehab. The Cowboys are hoping he can return but could restructure his contract or cut him and bring him back — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 3, 2022

Schultz had a breakout season in 2021, hauling in 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys still have two weeks to figure out how they want to approach free agency. But make no mistake, Jarwin’s injury definitely leaves the team with a hole at tight end.