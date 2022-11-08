Fans React To Odell Beckham's Response To Micah Parsons

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys rumors ratcheted up a notch on Tuesday when Dallas star Micah Parsons tried to recruit the wide receiver on Twitter.

Parsons quote-tweeted a photoshop of Beckham in a Cowboys uniform and tagged the free agent wideout, saying "let's do this s--t."

"Lolol sheeeed u tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go," Beckham said in response.

Beckham has named the Cowboys as a team he would consider signing with, and the interest is reportedly mutual.

Not surprisingly, OBJ's interactions with Parsons today have caused a stir.

"Odell Beckham engaging with Micah Parsons… Beckham’s dad played HS football at Marshall HS in the ‘80s, before he went to LSU," said longtime WFAA anchor Mike Leslie.

"Odell like this tweet if you plan to sign with the Cowboys," wrote the Twitter account for Blogging the Boys.

"Bring him home Jerry," said another Dallas fan. It should be noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't exactly been shy about expressing his affinity for Beckham.

"I know you not trying to play in the cold anymore and you definitely gone win in Dallas," added another hopeful Cowboys diehard.

"Stop the count!!!!!! @dallascowboys send the and call it a day," chimed in another fan.

Beckham is reportedly getting closer to being cleared, so we should continue to hear more about where he plans to sign in the coming days.