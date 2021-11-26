Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines.

The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.

We haven’t seen many altercations this NFL season, so fans were surprisingly happy the Cowboys and Raiders got physical to open the first half.

This brawl resulted in two ejections – one for Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and one for Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

“Cowboys rookie CB Kelvin Joseph and Raiders S Roderic Teamer both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for their part in a physical altercation that carried into the Raiders sideline area,” ESPN insider Ed Werder said.

Considering two players have already been ejected, the Cowboys and Raiders will need to be careful the rest of this game.

