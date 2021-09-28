Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN’s Cowboys-Eagles Coverage

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys took the field with a chance to take the lead in the NFC East.

Both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team fell to 1-2 on the season with losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills respectively. That meant there was even more to play for than just pride.

While the rivalry took center stage, fans watching the game couldn’t help but notice ESPN’s feed was having a few issues. Some fans noticed the feed was “skipping,” while others referred to a “hiccuping” of the broadcast.

Here’s some of the reaction from those on social media who all seem to have the same issues.

https://twitter.com/tait_peterson/status/1442646825060683778

@espn fix your signal please this staggering buffering game ain’t gonna cut it — Mark H (@Mark_TMo2020) September 28, 2021

As for the actual game, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense came out firing. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott finally got rolling with a few nice carries early on.

Prescott then hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a long pass to set the Cowboys up on the one-yard line. Elliott punched the ball in to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead.