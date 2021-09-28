The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN’s Cowboys-Eagles Coverage

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys took the field with a chance to take the lead in the NFC East.

Both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team fell to 1-2 on the season with losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills respectively. That meant there was even more to play for than just pride.

While the rivalry took center stage, fans watching the game couldn’t help but notice ESPN’s feed was having a few issues. Some fans noticed the feed was “skipping,” while others referred to a “hiccuping” of the broadcast.

Here’s some of the reaction from those on social media who all seem to have the same issues.

https://twitter.com/tait_peterson/status/1442646825060683778

As for the actual game, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense came out firing. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott finally got rolling with a few nice carries early on.

Prescott then hit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a long pass to set the Cowboys up on the one-yard line. Elliott punched the ball in to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.