Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles during warm-ups before the football game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year.

Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.

Liberty Christian's football team has experienced a huge turnaround under Witten's leadership. That's part of the reason why he won this award.

Unsurprisingly, the football world is happy for Witten.

"Most definitely earned this one," Josiah Tauaefa said. "Learned a lot about a lot this year - I appreciate you Coach."

"Jason Witten continuing to make an impact post-NFL career," Jess Nevarez tweeted.

"Well deserved my man," Vernon Wells wrote.

This could end up being the first of many coaching awards for Witten.

If that's the case, Witten will have to clear out some room in his trophy case.