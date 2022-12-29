Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of the field during the game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday.

The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Michigan product has bounced around the league over the past few years.

After spending two seasons on the Cowboys, Charlton had brief stints with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers, Saints and Bears.

In 60 career games, Charlton has 95 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Charlton was an All-Big Ten player at Michigan. He had 40 tackles, 10 sacks and two passes defended in his final season with the Wolverines.

Fortunately for Charlton, there's still time for him to turn his NFL career around. After all, he's just 28 years old.