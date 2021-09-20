Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today.

Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

The 28th-overall pick in 2017 out of Michigan, Charlton failed to establish himself in Dallas. In two seasons with the Cowboys, he had only 46 tackles and four sacks in 27 games.

Charlton was waived by Dallas in September 2019 and claimed by the Miami Dolphins. He posted 21 tackles and five sacks in 10 games with Miami before being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Some notable visits/tryouts:#Giants worked out punters J.K. Scott, Kaare Vedvik, Brandon Wright#49ers worked out RBs Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, T.J. Yeldon Washington worked out RBs Ryquell Armstead, D'Onta Foreman DEs Taco Charlton, R.J. McIntosh visiting #Packers — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2021

Charlton only appeared in seven games for KC though, making seven tackles and recording two sacks. He was released by the team in training camp back in August.

We’ll see if the 26-year-old can latch on in Green Bay or elsewhere during this season.