Former Cowboys Coach Has Telling Admission On ‘Hard Knocks’

The Dallas Cowboys often find themselves in the spotlight, and they’ll certainly be there when they’re featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer.

This will be the franchise’s second appearance on the documentary program, which follows players, coaches and team personnel around during training camp. The access is phenomenal for fans, but can be tough for those under the microscope.

During a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan and SI’s Mike Fisher, former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo dished on what it was like to be in the Hard Knocks bubble. Campo was in charge of the team when it was featured on the show back in 2002.

“It’s a little bit invasive, and that’s the thing that I think is a little tough,” Campo said. “The marketing part of the Cowboys, it’s a great thing, because everybody in the country gets an opportunity to [see them]. Whether you like the Cowboys or not- it’s a good thing for the club. For the players, it’s not bad because I think they like the idea of being on-camera and the national people seeing them every week.

“But for the coaching staff, especially in a year where you have a little bit of pressure on you to win, it’s a little bit tougher. You’re constantly in the eye. I think for Coach McCarthy, it might not be his favorite thing.”

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t seem like the type of coach who wants a camera in his face everywhere he goes in camp, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts. And Campo is right–there’s definitely added pressure on McCarthy and his staff after Dallas went 6-10 and finished in third place in the NFC East in 2020.

Back in 2002, Campo was entering his third season as the Cowboys’ head coach. It would turn out to be his last, as he was let go after his third 5-11 campaign in a row.

McCarthy will obviously be hoping for much better results in 2021.