The New York Giants filled their head coaching vacancy with former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge.

Not long after Judge landed the job, a report suggested he was bringing in an experienced coach to interview for the offensive coordinator job.

An earlier report suggested Judge had reached out to Jason Garrett for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Eventually, that report was shot down.

However, after the Dallas Cowboys fired Garrett, he’s now open to new job opportunities.

According to multiple reports, the former Cowboys coach is interviewing for the Giants offensive coordinator opening.

Per @MikeGarafolo: Former #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is in the #Giants facility today interviewing for the vacant OC job today. Garrett is no longer under contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2020

Garrett led the Cowboys to be the No. 2 offense in the NFL in his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator. After showing promise, several NFL teams attempted to lure him away from Dallas.

Jerry Jones quickly locked Garrett down and the rest is history. However, after the Cowboys moved on from Garrett following the 2019 season, we could see Garrett back in the sidelines in the NFC East.

New head coach Joe Judge already locked down the other side of the ball. He lured Patrick Graham away from the Miami Dolphins to be the Giants defensive coordinator.

