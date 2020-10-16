Back in 2019, former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Although he claimed he would “quit” football, it’s possible that he’ll return to the gridiron in the near future.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the NFL has conditionally reinstated Irving. He’s a free agent and is eligible to sign with any team at this time.

Irving said he was walking away from the NFL because it doesn’t allow its players to smoke marijuana. It’s unclear if his stance has changed over the past year though.

One thing is certain, Irving is a quality pass rusher when he’s on the field. The Iowa State product had 12 sacks in 25 career games with the Cowboys.

Since the new CBA for the NFL is a little more lenient as it pertains to suspensions regarding marijuana use, Irving has a really good chance to revitalize his career.

Irving might need a few weeks to get back into football shape, but that shouldn’t prevent teams from pursuing him.

Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that as many as six teams have shown interest in Irving. He’s only 27 years old and could provide a much-needed boost to any franchise that needs help in the trenches.