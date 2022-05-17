Former Dallas Cowboys Veteran Announces His Retirement

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, veteran defensive lineman Jack Crawford announced that he's retiring from the NFL.

Crawford, a former fifth-round pick out of Penn State, started his career with the Raiders. After spending a few seasons with them, he joined the Cowboys.

Most recently, Crawford played for the Falcons and Titans. In his retirement post, he revealed what his journey from London to the United States was like.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the League," Crawford wrote. "At 16 years old, I left my family and friends in the UK and moved to the US. I couldn't have imagined the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I'm grateful for every minute."

Crawford continued: "I want to thank all of the organizations that took a chance on me and all of the fans that supported me. I will never take for granted the memories of going to battle with my friends and teammates."



At the end of Crawford's retirement post, he thanked his agent, girlfriend and the Dandrea family.

Crawford will finish his NFL career with 165 combined tackles, 40 quarterback hits, 24 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

We wish Crawford all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.