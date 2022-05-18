Longtime Cowboys Employee, CFB Coach Has Passed Away

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The football world received unfortunate news on Wednesday morning. Larry Lacewell has passed away at the age of 85.

Lacewell, who played college football at Arkansas A&M, started coaching in 1959. After spending a year at Alabama as a graduate assistant, he moved on to an assistant coaching gig at Arkansas State.

Following stints at Oklahoma, Wichita State and Iowa State, Lacewell became the head coach of the Arkansas State football team. He owned a 69-58-4 record over the course of an 11-year run.

In addition to winning 69 games, Lacewell led Arkansas State to a pair of Southland Conference titles and four appearances in the NCAA Division I-AA Playoffs.

In 1992, Lacewell became the director of pro and college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys. He held that title until 2004.

It's safe to say Lacewell gave everything he had to football. In fact, he spent over 50 years around the gridiron.

Our thoughts are with Lacewell's family and friends at this time.