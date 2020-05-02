Former Cowboys First-Round Pick Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Late Friday night, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys reportedly inked a deal with a new NFL team.

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins released defensive end Taco Charlton. He was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, but he fell out of favor after two mediocre seasons in Dallas.

After getting cut by the Dolphins earlier this week, it didn’t take him long to find a new landing spot. According to a new report, Charlton is staying in the AFC and joining a contender.

The former Michigan star reportedly agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Yahoo Sports insider Terez Paylor, the Chiefs signed Charlton to a one-year contract.

The Chiefs have agreed to a 1-year deal with DL Taco Charlton, a source tells Yahoo Sports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) May 2, 2020

In 10 games in Miami (five starts), Charlton recorded 21 tackles, a career-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

The former first-round pick had his best NFL season with the Dolphins, but even the 2019 campaign didn’t come without a few hiccups.

He was a healthy scratch multiple times during the last few weeks of the season, despite his success on the field. That signified the writing on the wall for the former Wolverines pass rusher.

Now he gets a fresh start with the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.