Former Cowboys Player Believes Team Has Quit On Mike McCarthy

Things look to be getting worse quicker than they’re getting better for the Cowboys. Dallas is trailing 22-3 in a Sunday matchup with the 1-5 Washington Football Team late in the third quarter.

It could be realizing the team won’t reach their goals without star quarterback Dak Prescott. It could be a lack of belief in the coaching staff. One thing is for sure though — it looks like the Dallas players are giving up.

Former Cowboys star defensive end Marcus Spears certainly thinks so.

They’ve Quit — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 25, 2020

In a season like this, fans lose hope — coaches lose hope. But for the Cowboys, its the players who are making their discontent heard the most.

Following an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Cardinals last week, a few anonymous Cowboys players voiced their concerns with the coaching staff. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater released the leaked information via Twitter last week:

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

One player said the coaching staff is “totally unprepared.” Another bluntly said, “they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

When Mike McCarthy was hired before the 2020 season, the general consensus from the Cowboy faithful was excitement in a veteran coach with a successful resume. The hire isn’t working out quite as expected. As a coach in your first year with a team, this kind of criticism isn’t what you wan’t to hear from your players six games into the season.

Facing this internal criticism has definitely put McCarthy on the hot seat. If the Cowboys keep losing, it’s not impossible that Dallas could be parting ways with their coach at the end of his first season.

Trailing Washington 22-3 late in the game, its looking like the Cowboys will drop another game on Sunday, sending their record to 2-5 on the season.