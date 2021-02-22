Former Cowboys Player ‘Hated’ Being On Jerry Jones’ Team

When most players get the opportunity to play for the Dallas Cowboys, it’s a dream come true. The same couldn’t be said for defensive lineman David Irving.

Irving spent his first four years with Dallas before he was indefinitely suspended ahead of the 2019 season for violating the league’s previous substance abuse policy. The NFL reinstated Irving in October of 2020, and Irving wound up on the Raiders where he finished out the season. He even just signed an extension with Las Vegas.

Now having played for a second team, the veteran defensive has got to compared the differences between the Cowboys and Raiders, as well as owners Jerry Jones and Mark Davis. Let’s just say he sees a stark difference between the two organizations.

In an interview this week, Irving admitted he “hated” working for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys years ago. He clearly has some sort of animosity toward the organization.

“I hated going to work for the Cowboys,” Irving told The Athletic this week, via Pro Football Talk. “A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”

This explains a lot.

David Irving was never committed to playing for the Cowboys. He missed practices, violated NFL policy and his career spiraled because of it. We now know why.

A change of scenery has clearly brought about a newfound commitment to the game. Irving is trying to revive his career with the Raiders.