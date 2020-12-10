Former Cowboys Player Thinks Dak Prescott Should Leave

The Cowboys have long insisted that they want Dak Prescott to be their quarterback of the future, but a former Dallas player thinks the QB should be looking elsewhere.

On ESPN’s NFL Live this afternoon, Spears pulled no punches. Not only did he contend Prescott “should want out of Dallas,” he also suggested a new team for the fifth-year signal caller.

“There’s a team on the West Coast with a coach named Kyle Shanahan and a GM named John Lynch that would love to have Dak Prescott running that offense,” Spears said, referring to the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott played the 2020 season on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys could not agree on a long-term contract in the offseason. He is set to be a free agent again in March.

“Dak Prescott should want out of Dallas.”@mspears96 could see the 49ers as a potential landing spot for the QB 👀 pic.twitter.com/TGivfgnMIA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2020

Dak Prescott would easily be the most talented quarterback Shanahan has had to work with in San Francisco. He could do some serious damage in that offense.

Of course, Prescott is also dealing with the issue of rehabilitating the serious season-ending leg injury he suffered in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Dallas or any team that signs him will make sure to focus on Prescott’s recovery and health.

However, given how well he was playing before the injury, as long as Prescott is on the mend, he should command plenty of money on the open market.