Former Cowboys QB Mark Sanchez Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Injury

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys suffered another devastating blow when star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury.

Prescott’s injury came after the Cowboys lost star offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins to season-ending injuries. During Sunday’s game against the Giants, Prescott tried to roll out and make a play.

A Giants defender landed on Dak’s leg, which broke under the pressure. Prescott had tears in his eyes as players from both the Cowboys and Giants showed support as he was carted off the field.

In a contract year, Prescott had been off to the best start of his career. A former Cowboys quarterback thinks if anyone can handle the devastation of a season-ending injury, it’s Dak.

ESPN analyst Mark Sanchez said losing his mother and brother have made the star quarterback mature faster and he’s “battle tested.”

“If there’s anyone that’s battle tested enough to handle something like this, it’s Dak,” Sanchez said on Outside The Lines.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Prescott’s recovery process will take 4-6 months. He suffered a compound fracture in his lower leg as well as a dislocated ankle.

Although the injury is season-ending, it is not believed to be career-threatening. Prescott is expected to make a full recovery heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if he’ll step onto the field with a new contract.