Former Cowboys Star Disagrees With Troy Aikman’s Comment

A former Dallas Cowboys star says he disagrees with what Troy Aikman said about the dirty hit on Andy Dalton last week.

Dalton took a major blow to the head on a slide attempt against Washington last week. He was knocked out of the game by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who was ejected from the contest. Bostic has since been fined (but not suspended) by the NFL.

The Cowboys faced some criticism for how they responded to the hit. Many felt that Dallas’ players, especially the offensive linemen, should have gone after Bostic.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman responded to that criticism, saying the reaction made sense considering the state of the roster.

“Look, I’ve played with guys who would’ve definitely reacted, have reacted in situations like that, but those were my guys,” Aikman said this week. “They were there with me through thick and through thin, through the lean years and the great years.

“There was a lot of continuity and I think that if this offensive line was the group that we’re accustomed to seeing over the years with Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, that reaction would’ve been a lot different. It definitely would’ve been different as well had it have been Dak Prescott.”

One of Aikman’s “guys,” Daryl Johnston, disagreed with his old quarterback’s comment.

“You would think that somebody would stand up and protect your quarterback,” Johnston said. “If somebody would have hit Troy [Aikman], or Jason Garrett, or Wade Wilson, or Bernie Kosar, or Rodney Peete or any of our quarterbacks that way, there would have been three guys coming after him.”

The Cowboys have a new quarterback to protect on Sunday night.

Dallas will start rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci against the Philadelphia Eagles this evening. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.