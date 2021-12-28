The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Has Interesting Comparison For Trevon Diggs

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs on the field at AT&T Stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys annihilated the Washington Football Team by a final score of 56-14.

The Cowboys’ dominance started on Washington’s first drive, when quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw an interception to star corner Trevon Diggs. It was Diggs’ 11th interception of the season.

The second-year corner has blossomed into a ballhawk the Cowboys couldn’t have dreamed of when they drafted him. It’s getting to the point where he’s being compared to Hall of Fame players.

That’s what happened on Tuesday afternoon. Former Dallas Cowboys star Everson Walls said Diggs reminds him of players like himself and Hall of Fame corner Champ Bailey.

“First of all, he’s way faster than I am, and the way he goes after the ball reminds me so much of guys like myself and Champ Bailey,” Walls said.

With respect to Bailey, he never reached the interception total Diggs has so far. The former Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos star had a career high of 10 interceptions during the 2006 season.

He finished his career with 52 interceptions. Diggs is already up to 14 interceptions for his career and he’s only in his second season.

