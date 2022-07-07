Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach.

It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team.

SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released a statement on the school's latest hire. The program clearly has a lot of faith in Ellis.

"During this process, it became evident that the job of Head Football Coach at SAGU has become a desirable position," Dr. Godding said. "There were a tremendous number of highly qualified candidates. Coach Ellis separated himself as capable of leading the football program forward in pursuing athletic excellence, spiritual formation, and preparing servant-leaders."

Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson congratulated Ellis on his latest gig this Thursday morning.

Over the course of Ellis' career, he racked up 394 tackles and 84 sacks. In 2007, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors.

It's worth noting that Ellis has experience as a college football coach. He was the head coach for Texas College from 2020-21.

Time will tell if Ellis can get the best out of SAGU's football team.