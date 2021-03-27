Former Dallas Cowboys DB Signs With New NFL Team

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Xavier Woods has found a new home for the upcoming 2021 season.

Woods spent the last four years with the Cowboys. During that span, he totaled 247 combined tackles, five picks and four tackles for loss.

The Louisiana Tech alum became a free agent this off-season, but didn’t stay on the open market very long. Woods has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Woods’ new contract is worth up to $2.25 million.

“The #Vikings aren’t done: They’re signing former #Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a 1-year deal worth up to $2.25M, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on Saturday. “A perfect system fit and high upside.”

Statistically speaking, Xavier Woods’ most productive season came in 2019. He came up with 77 total tackles and two interceptions that year.

Woods, just 25 years old, is a versatile defender. He’s capable of playing deep coverage or lining up over the slot. That’s exactly the type of versatility Minnesota likes to utilize.

The Vikings are in desperate need of improving on the defensive end. They gave up 29.7 points per game last season, which placed 29th within the NFL. Improving that number is a must if Minnesota wants to bounce back in 2021.

Woods should help improve the Vikings’ secondary, thanks to his versatility and ability to play almost anywhere on the field. Expect big things from the 25-year-old safety in 2021.