Former Cowboys Player Sums Up His Thoughts On This Year’s Team

The Dallas Cowboys have played an embarrassingly bad first half today against the Washington Football Team. Things are not right with America’s Team this year.

At halftime, Dallas trails 22-3. The Cowboys can’t cover or tackle, nor can they move the ball. Other than that, everything is fine.

When Dallas did move the ball at the end of the half, Andy Dalton threw an interception. Unless something drastically changes in the final 30 minutes of play, the Cowboys are staring 2-5 in the face.

It’s not just fans who are fed up. Former players like Orlando Scandrick are expressing their frustrations on Twitter.

I never seen anything like the 2020 cowboys — Orlando Scandrick (@OScandrick) October 25, 2020

To Scandrick’s point, the Cowboys just did something for only the second time in franchise history. This is the fourth game this season they have trailed by 17 or more at intermission.

It is tough to win when you basically decide to take the first two quarters off they way they have been.

This is the fourth game this season that Dallas has trailed by 17 or more at halftime, which is tied for the most in franchise history. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 25, 2020

Jerry Jones has been pretty patient with this team lately, but if this continues, something has to give.

Most likely, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will be fired soon, but head coach Mike McCarthy shouldn’t be feeling too safe as long as his team keeps playing like this.