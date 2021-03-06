Earlier this week, a former Dallas Cowboys and Canadian Football League player passed away.

Chris Schultz, a former college football standout from Arizona, died after suffering a heart attack. He was just 61 years old.

Schultz went on to play both in the NFL and the CFL before landing in broadcasting.

“Chris Schultz was made to play football, or football was made for Chris Schultz. Either way it was a symbiotic relationship,” said former teammate and current Argos GM Michael Clemons. “At 6’7”, 310 or so muscled pounds, he was tenacious, prepared and dominant! His vigorous preparation both mentally and physically honored his profession. It would probably be fair to say, that football was his first love. He played for America’s team, and Canada’s team, we can argue about the latter of the two tomorrow, but not today.”

Statement from Pinball Clemons and the organization on the passing of Chris Schultz 📄 » https://t.co/n8rAttatYO pic.twitter.com/xBofNdv4jk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 5, 2021

Schultz started his football career at Arizona where he found his place along the offensive line. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the seventh round of the 1983 NFL draft.

After playing three seasons with the Cowboys, Schultz found his footing in the Canadian Football League. A star for the Toronto Argonauts, he was named an All-Star two times and helped the club to the championship during the 1991 season.

Following his playing days, he joined TSN as a broadcaster covering both the CFL and NFL for more than 20 years.

Our thoughts are with the Schultz family.